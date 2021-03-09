HOMIHELP (HOMI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.33 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $51,902.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00005332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00512736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00066214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00076927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077338 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.44 or 0.00496341 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com.

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

