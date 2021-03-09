Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HOFT stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.79. Hooker Furniture has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hooker Furniture by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

