Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 28th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HZON stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. 79,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,666. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

