Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) SVP Sells $15,201.20 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $15,201.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,791.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alejandro Reyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 1,173,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $814.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 405,414 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMHC. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

