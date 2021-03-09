Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $651.77

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 651.77 ($8.52) and traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 710 ($9.28), with a volume of 1,508,145 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HWDN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 594.75 ($7.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 705.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 651.77. The company has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 28.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

