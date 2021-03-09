Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jennifer R. Boykin Sells 1,939 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE HII opened at $191.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $209.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.93.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 231,195 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

