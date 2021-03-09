HyperCash (HC) Trading 10.2% Higher This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001778 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $43.57 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,187.44 or 0.99682152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00431953 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.50 or 0.00896801 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00298720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00094100 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00040199 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005710 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

