IDT (NYSE:IDT) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:IDT opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $516.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.07. IDT has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

