iEthereum (IETH) Price Hits $0.0235 on Top Exchanges

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, iEthereum has traded down 54.7% against the US dollar. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. iEthereum has a total market capitalization of $423,000.76 and $25.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00793189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00041125 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

iEthereum (IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.