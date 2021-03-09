IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of IHS Markit worth $50,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,202,000 after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.97. 48,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,795. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

