Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 48.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 196,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,693 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 109.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $210.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day moving average is $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.