Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $9.64 on Friday. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $259.67 million, a PE ratio of -192.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 68,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $627,212.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,313 shares in the company, valued at $155,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,685,713 shares of company stock worth $38,236,385 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 1,197.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 505,956 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $3,952,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth about $2,047,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

