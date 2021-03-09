Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $2,774,100.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $2,013,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $2,718,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $8,435,000.00.

Shares of NARI stock traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.34. The company had a trading volume of 591,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,776,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NARI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

