Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 153,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

