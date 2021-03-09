Independent Research Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €57.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.09 ($74.23).

VNA stock opened at €54.06 ($63.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of €54.66 and a 200 day moving average of €57.20. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

