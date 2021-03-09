Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Peel Hunt lowered Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of IFJPY traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,151. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Informa has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

