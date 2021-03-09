ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 151,645 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 828,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,296 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 663,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 485,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

