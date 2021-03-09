ING Groep NV Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,217,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 102,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

