Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,254 shares of company stock worth $1,503,125. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 33.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 205,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 194,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

