Innodata (INOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 million, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 2.07. Innodata has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.