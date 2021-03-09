Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives $12.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

INSG has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $957.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. Inseego’s revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $615,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Inseego in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Inseego by 39.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 34,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

