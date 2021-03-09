Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.32.

INSG stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $935.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. Inseego’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $19,656,183.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449 in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Inseego by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

