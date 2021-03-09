Insider Buying: CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Buys 17,500 Shares of Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 706,920 shares in the company, valued at C$12,017,640.

William Thomas Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$912,500.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Holland purchased 96,100 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,585,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Holland purchased 3,900 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,765.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, William Thomas Holland purchased 150,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.18. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$20.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.

CIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

