Insider Buying: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Insider Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) insider Scott St John acquired 500 shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$28.05 ($20.04) per share, with a total value of A$14,025.00 ($10,017.86).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in respiratory care, acute care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

