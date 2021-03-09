Insider Buying: Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) Insider Buys 37,500 Shares of Stock

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) insider Joanne Parfrey purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £56,625 ($73,980.93).

Shares of LON HINT opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.96. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 99.30 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

