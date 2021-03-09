Insider Buying: ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Purchases 78,340 Shares of Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) insider Damian Banks purchased 78,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$172,504.68 ($123,217.63).

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Damian Banks purchased 48,340 shares of ImExHS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,425.00 ($43,160.71).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.64.

About ImExHS

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

