Insider Buying: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 398,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. 508,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,754. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

