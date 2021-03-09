Insider Selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells 59,352 Shares of Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXP traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,477,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,587. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

