Insider Selling: BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Insider Sells 218 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $13,130.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian S. Krakower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28.

BJRI stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

