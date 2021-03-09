Insider Selling: BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Insider Sells 218 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $13,130.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian S. Krakower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28.

BJRI stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

