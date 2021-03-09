Insider Selling: Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. 1,341,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,168. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on XEC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,081,000 after buying an additional 909,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after buying an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,371,000 after buying an additional 368,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

