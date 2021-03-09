Insider Selling: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President Sells 10,400 Shares of Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $197,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $856.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

