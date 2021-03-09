Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Sells 4,919 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NSP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.72. 227,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Separately, Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,525,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Insperity by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Insperity by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

