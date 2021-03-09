Insider Selling: Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Sells 11,315 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 11,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £31,455.70 ($41,097.07).

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 279.80 ($3.66) on Tuesday. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 256.91. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254.89 ($3.33).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

