Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $325,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,933.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David John Woroch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $305,360.00.

NASDAQ TCX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. 1,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $869.46 million, a PE ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 446.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 252.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 94,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

