Insured Finance Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and $961,563.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00453417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00066959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00077071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00077509 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.00462653 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,146,052 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

