Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $246.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

