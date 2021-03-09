Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,474,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $1,474,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,664,411 shares in the company, valued at $638,740,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,521,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $3,035,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $1,628,190.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,501,596.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $2,727,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $918,720.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $974,016.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $983,808.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,516. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

