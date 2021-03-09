InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in InterDigital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $63.05. 3,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

