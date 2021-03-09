Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,998 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average daily volume of 1,428 call options.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $375.21 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $443.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,771,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,621,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

