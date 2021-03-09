Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,486.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $26.24 million and $12,486.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,260,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

