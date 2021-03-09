IoT Chain (ITC) Trading Up 21% Over Last 7 Days

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $1.41 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0832 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00066649 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ITC is a token. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

