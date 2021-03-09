iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,705 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $42,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $107.05 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

