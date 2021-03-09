iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $90,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.