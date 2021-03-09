iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 845,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,828 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 641,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 119,701 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

