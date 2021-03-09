iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 424.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124,187 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $113,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.16. 10,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,312. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

