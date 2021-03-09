iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,438,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ opened at $70.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.