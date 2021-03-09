iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Reduced by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,941,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $235.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.