Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s previous close.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of ITRI opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. Itron has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after purchasing an additional 360,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Itron by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after buying an additional 814,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after buying an additional 290,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of Itron by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,947,000 after buying an additional 377,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

