J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Shares of JJSF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $165.17. 78,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,808. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average of $146.59. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $169.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Norges Bank bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 168,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after acquiring an additional 84,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

