Jamf Holding Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jamf in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Jamf’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JAMF. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Jamf by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,902,424.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $60,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,156.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,658 shares of company stock worth $7,853,513.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

